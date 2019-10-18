WINSTON — Douglas lost to Cascade Christian in straight sets in a Far West League volleyball match on Thursday night.
Scores were 25-21, 25-19, 25-23.
Makenna Anderson finished with 13 assists and 11 digs for the Trojans (6-12, 4-5 FWL). Mila Snuka-Polamalu had seven kills and six digs, Ellie Wiegman made 15 digs and Shalynn Thorp added four kills and 11 digs.
The Challengers (11-6, 7-2) stayed in a tie with Sutherlin for first place in the league standings.
Douglas will end the regular season on Tuesday, traveling to South Umpqua.
