FLORENCE — The Douglas volleyball team opened its season on Friday, losing to Siuslaw and defeating Bandon in nonleague matches.
The Class 4A Vikings beat the 3A Trojans 25-20, 25-14, 25-11 and Douglas downed the 2A Tigers. Scores of that match weren't available.
