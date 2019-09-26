BROOKINGS — The Douglas Trojans posted a sweep on the road Thursday, beating the Brookings-Harbor Bruins in a Far West League match.

Scores were 25-23, 27-25, 25-22.

Makenna Anderson had 20 assists and 13 digs for the Trojans (4-8, 2-1 FWL), who are in a four-way tie for first in the league standings. Mila Snuka-Polamalu contributed seven digs, six kills and five blocks, Shalynn Thorp chipped in 19 digs and seven kills and Mackenzii Phillips added 11 kills and nine digs.

"I'm glad we finished strong," Douglas coach Alisha Jones said.

Douglas travels to Medford Tuesday to meet Cascade Christian.

