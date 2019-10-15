WINSTON — The Douglas volleyball team evened its Far West League record on Tuesday night with a victory over Brookings-Harbor in straight sets.
Scores were 25-16, 25-21, 25-11.
Junior Makenna Anderson finished with 18 assists and 18 digs for the Trojans (6-11, 4-1 FWL). Mila Snuka-Polamalu had eight kills, 10 digs and three blocks, Maleata Snuka-Polamalu contributed eight kills and Ellie Wiegman added seven aces.
Douglas will host Cascade Christian on Thursday.
