MEDFORD — The Douglas volleyball team turned in a strong team effort en route to a Far West League win over St. Mary's in straight sets on Thursday night.
Scores were 25-19, 25-17, 25-23.
Makenna Anderson finished with 25 assists and 14 digs for the Trojans (5-11, 3-4 FWL). Mackenzii Phillips had 11 kills and eight digs, Mila Snuka-Polamalu contributed eight kills and 15 digs and Shalynn Thorp added eight kills and 19 digs.
"It was good to see them play as a team tonight," Douglas coach Alisha Jones said.
Douglas hosts Brookings-Harbor on Tuesday.
