GLENDALE — The Elkton volleyball team won a pair of Skyline League matches on Thursday at Glendale High School.
Elkton defeated Glendale 25-5, 25-10, 25-6 and downed New Hope Christian 25-6, 25-12, 25-15. NHC beat the Pirates 25-20, 25-27, 25-23, 25-22.
Aspyn Luzier led the Elks (8-2, 7-1 North) with 12 kills and six digs against Glendale (1-9, 0-6 South). Sam McCall had eight digs, eight aces and five kills, Sadie Olson contributed 11 digs and three aces and Kieryn Carnes added 13 assists, five digs and two aces.
Luzier had 11 kills and six aces versus the Warriors. McCall had five aces and five digs, freshman Rylee Williamson chipped in 10 assists and three digs and Olson had eight digs and three aces.
Glendale reported no individual statistics.
Elkton hosts Days Creek on Tuesday. The Pirates host Camas Valley Saturday.
