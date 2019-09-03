OAKLAND — The Elkton volleyball team handed Oakland a loss on Tuesday in a nonleague match at the Nut House.
Set scores were 19-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-19.
Freshman Rylee Williamson had 11 assists and three blocks for the Elks, who were playing their season opener. Kieryn Carnes made 19 digs and Sam McCall added eight kills.
Taylor Yard had nine kills and Savannah Reed contributed 12 digs for the Oakers (1-1).
"We made a few mistakes and had a hard time pulling ourselves back up," Oakland coach Katelyn Hamilton said. "Elkton was everywhere, they had great (court) coverage."
The Oakers will host Scio and Harrisburg in a nonleague double dual on Thursday. Elkton will host Pacific Thursday in a Skyline League match.
