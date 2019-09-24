RIDDLE — The Elkton volleyball team defeated Riddle in four sets in a Skyline League match on Tuesday.
Scores were 25-20, 19-25, 25-8, 25-23.
Katie Langdon had nine kills, three digs and two aces for the Irish (5-6, 4-2 South). Emilee Ball contributed four aces, three blocks and two kills, Madison Hold had 10 assists, Sammy Linton chipped in four aces and three assists and Rylee Pruitt added four digs and three kills.
The Elks (6-2, 5-1 North) reported no individual statistics.
Elkton travels to Grants Pass Thursday to play New Hope Christian, while Riddle travels to Yoncalla.
