ELKTON — The Elkton volleyball team took over sole possession of first place in the Skyline League North standings with a win over Powers in three sets on Wednesday at Grimsrud Gym.
Scores were 25-10, 25-13, 25-14.
Aspyn Luzier had nine kills and three aces for the Elks (4-1, 3-0 North). Natasha Shepherd contributed 11 assists, Sadie Olson made seven digs and Kieryn Carnes added six digs, four assists and four aces.
Elkton will host Umpqua Valley Christian Thursday.
