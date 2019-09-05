ELKTON — The Elkton volleyball team opened Skyline League play on Thursday with a 25-17, 25-17, 25-21 win over Pacific at Grimsrud Gym.
Kieryn Carnes had nine kills and four aces for the Elks (2-0, 1-0 North). Aspyn Luzier contributed six kills and 10 aces, freshman Rylee Williamson had 12 assists, Natasha Shepherd chipped in eight assists and two kills, and Sadie Olson added nine digs and two kills.
Elkton will play in the Cougar Classic hosted by Country Christian Saturday in Molalla.
