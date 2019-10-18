ELKTON — The Elkton volleyball team ended the regular season on Thursday night with a win over Yoncalla in straight sets in a Skyline League match at Grimsrud Gym.
Scores were 25-18, 26-24, 25-11.
Aspyn Luzier finished with seven kills and two aces for the Elks (10-8, 9-5 North). Natasha Shepherd had 16 assists, Sam McCall contributed eight kills, Sadie Olson made seven digs and Kieryn Carnes added six digs and three aces.
Allison Van Loon led the Eagles (7-12, 4-10) with seven kills, seven assists and three blocks. Ashley Powers had four kills, Kenzie Walton contributed two kills and five aces, Kaleigh Soto made 19 digs and Hannah Harman had two blocks.
Elkton will play in the Skyline Tournament next week.
