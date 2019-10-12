ELKTON — The Elkton volleyball team held off Camas Valley in a Skyline League match on Saturday, winning in five sets at Grimsrud Gym.
Scores were 22-25, 25-19, 17-25, 25-15, 15-6.
The Elks improved to 9-7 overall and 8-4 in the Skyline North. The Hornets fell to 15-4 overall and 10-3 in the South.
Aspyn Luzier finished with nine kills for Elkton. Sam McCall had eight kills and three aces, Margaret Byle contributed eight kills and three aces, Kieryn Carnes chipped in 17 digs, six assists and three aces, freshman Rylee Williamson had nine assists and Sadie Olson added 16 digs and two aces.
Joy DeRoss had 11 kills and three aces for C.V. Hailey Holmgren had seven kills and five aces, Clara DeRoss contributed 10 kills, Kassidy Roberson made 10 digs and Brooklyn Wolfe chipped in 28 assists and 12 digs.
