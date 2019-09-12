ELKTON — The Elkton volleyball team defeated Umpqua Valley Christian in straight sets on Thursday in a Skyline League North match at Grimsrud Gym.
Sam McCall had nine kills and four aces and Margaret Byle added eight kills for the first place Elks (5-1, 4-0 North). Kieryn Carnes had 14 digs, 10 assists and four aces and Sadie Olson made nine digs.
Gianna Landes had eight kills and four aces for the Monarchs (1-3, 0-3). Layla Pappas contributed five kills and 12 assists, while Tylie Bendele chipped in four kills and four blocks.
"After playing three matches this week, I was happy to see that the girls didn't lose momentum, continuing to play with energy and determination," Elkton coach Tera Monroe said.
The Elks will visit North Douglas Tuesday. UVC will host a tournament Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.