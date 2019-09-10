YONCALLA — Senior Samantha McCall had 10 kills and four aces, helping the Elkton volleyball team to a Skyline League North win over Yoncalla in four sets on Tuesday at Duncan Court.
Scores were 25-17, 25-16, 23-25, 25-8.
Natasha Shepherd added 14 digs and 10 assists for the Elks (3-1, 2-0 North). Aspyn Luzier had four kills and four aces, and Kieryn Carnes contributed eight digs, seven aces and five assists.
The Eagles (2-4, 0-2) reported no individual statistics.
Elkton will host Powers Wednesday. Yoncalla is at home versus North Douglas Thursday.
