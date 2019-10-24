POWERS — The Elkton volleyball team picked up a pair of victories on Thursday night and advanced to the final day of the Skyline League district tournament.
The Elks defeated New Hope Christian 25-14, 25-8, 25-12 and eliminated Powers 25-11, 16-25, 25-22, 25-21.
Natasha Shepherd finished with 10 assists for Elkton (12-8) against NHC. Kieryn Carnes had 13 digs, seven assists and two kills, Aspyn Luzier contributed six kills and four aces and Sadie Olson made 14 digs.
Margaret Byle had 10 kills versus the Cruisers. Olson made 16 digs, Carnes had 10 digs, seven assists and six aces, Luzier and Sam McCall each chipped in seven kills and Shepherd had 20 assists and two aces.
The Elks will play Days Creek (24-2), the Skyline North champion, at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday in a semifinal at Umpqua Valley Christian in Dixonville.
