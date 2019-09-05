MYRTLE POINT — The Glendale volleyball team team dropped a nonleague match to Myrtle Point on Thursday night.
Set scores were 25-10, 25-10, 25-14.
No individual statistics were provided by the Pirates (0-2). Glendale travels to Milo Adventist Monday for a nonleague contest.
