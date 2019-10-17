GLENDALE — The Glendale volleyball team notched its first Skyline League win in its season finale on Wednesday night, rallying from a two-set deficit to beat Riddle in five sets.
Scores were 19-25, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-13.
The Pirates finished 2-17 overall and 1-14 in the Skyline South. No individual statistics were provided by Glendale to The News-Review.
The Irish (10-11, 8-6) got 12 kills and eight aces from Katie Langdon, six kills and eight aces from Emilee Ball, four assists, two kills and two aces from Madison Hold and eight aces, six assists and two kills from Sammy Linton.
Riddle travels to Powers Thursday.
