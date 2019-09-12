GLIDE — The Glide volleyball team won its second straight match and kept a share of first place in the Southern Cascade League on Thursday with a victory over Illinois Valley in straight sets.
Scores were 25-9, 25-12, 25-9.
Zoe Parazoo had 10 aces for the Wildcats (3-7, 2-0 SCL). Ruby Livingston finished with seven kills and seven aces, Kylie Anderson contributed six kills and McKynzie Swain had 17 assists.
"It was a good night," Glide coach Stephanie Furlong said. "We're gaining momentum every match."
Glide will travel to Rogue River Tuesday.
