GLIDE — The Glide volleyball team celebrated senior night on Tuesday with a win over Lost River in four sets in a Southern Cascade League match.

Scores were 25-23, 25-19, 17-25, 25-20.

Zoe Parazoo, one of two seniors on the team, played a big role for the Wildcats (11-11, 9-3 SCL) with 12 kills, seven digs and six aces. Ruby Livingston had 18 kills, eight digs and two blocks, freshman Teagan Triplett contributed nine kills and 15 digs and Lily Ranger added 27 assists.

Glide finishes second behind Bonanza in the SCL and will likely host Lost River on Saturday in the league tournament.

