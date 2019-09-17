ROGUE RIVER — The Glide volleyball team recovered from a loss in the first set with wins in the next three and defeated Rogue River on Tuesday in a Southern Cascade League match.
Scores were 28-30, 25-16, 25-14, 25-16.
Ruby Livingston finished with eight kills for the Wildcats (4-7, 3-0 SCL), who have won three straight and four of five following an 0-6 start. Kylie Anderson had nine aces and four kills, freshman Teagan Triplett contributed five aces and five kills, Lily Ranger had 10 assists and McKynzie Swain chipped in 12 assists.
Glide will host Bonanza Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.