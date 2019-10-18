BUTTE FALLS — The Glide volleyball team posted a Southern Cascade League win over Butte Falls in four sets on Thursday night.
Scores were 27-25, 25-23, 18-25, 27-25.
Freshman Teagan Triplett had 14 kills for the Wildcats (10-11, 8-3 SCL), who are in second behind Bonanza in the league standings with one match left. Ruby Livingston contributed 12 kills, Zoe Parazoo chipped in six kills and five aces, Mckynzie Swain had 17 assists and Lily Ranger added 12 assists.
"Happy to walk away with a win," Glide coach Stephanie Furlong said. "Butte Falls is really scrappy."
Glide will host Lost River on Tuesday.
