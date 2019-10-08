CAVE JUNCTION — Glide remained in sole possession of second place in the Southern Cascade League volleyball race on Tuesday with a win over Illinois Valley in four sets.
Scores were 25-12, 17-25, 25-15, 25-19.
Ruby Livingston had eight kills and four aces for the Wildcats (8-10, 6-2 SCL). Sophomore Kylie Anderson contributed six kills and Mckynzie Swain added nine assists.
Glide hosts Rogue River on Thursday during homecoming week.
