CAVE JUNCTION — Glide remained in sole possession of second place in the Southern Cascade League volleyball race on Tuesday with a win over Illinois Valley in four sets.

Scores were 25-12, 17-25, 25-15, 25-19.

Ruby Livingston had eight kills and four aces for the Wildcats (8-10, 6-2 SCL). Sophomore Kylie Anderson contributed six kills and Mckynzie Swain added nine assists.

Glide hosts Rogue River on Thursday during homecoming week.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

