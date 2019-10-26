GLIDE — The Glide volleyball team pulled out a win over Lost River in five sets on Saturday afternoon in a Southern Cascade League playoff match and clinched a berth in the Class 2A playoffs.
Scores were 16-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-23, 15-10.
Junior Ruby Livingston finished with 14 kills and nine digs for the Wildcats (12-11), who rallied from one set down with wins in the last two games. Kylie Anderson had 12 kills and eight digs, freshman libero Kamryn Aumock made 20 digs and freshman Teagan Triplett added seven kills and 13 digs.
"My nerves are shot," a relieved Glide coach Stephanie Furlong said. "Lost River showed up to play and we definitely had to fight for it. We came out nervous, but got going in the second set. (Coming back) shows the girls had more heart than they realized."
Glide will travel to conference champion Bonanza (19-4) on Tuesday for a seeding match.
