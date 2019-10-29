BONANZA — The Glide volleyball team lost to Bonanza in straight sets on Tuesday in a Southern Cascade League seeding match.
Scores were 25-23, 25-20, 25-18.
Freshman Kamryn Aumock made 27 digs for the Wildcats (12-12), who will be on the road Saturday for a Class 2A playoff match. Ruby Livingston had 12 kills and Kylie Anderson added 10 kills.
"Our girls played well tonight," Glide coach Stephanie Furlong said. "The defense was much better than the offense."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.