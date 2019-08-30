COQUILLE — Glide opened its volleyball season on Friday with a pair of nonleague losses to Coquille and Central Linn.
The Red Devils defeated the Wildcats 25-20, 25-17, 25-22 and the Cobras downed Glide 25-15, 25-11, 25-15.
Ruby Livingston finished with 15 kills for Glide against Coquille. Teagan Triplett contributed six kills and three aces, McKynzie Swain had 13 assists and Lily Ranger chipped in 10 assists.
Livingston and Triplett each had seven kills versus Central Linn. Swain had 20 assists.
"We only have one returning (varsity) player, so we're definitely rebuilding," Glide coach Stephanie Furlong said. "It's a great group of girls and they work really hard."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.