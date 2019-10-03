GLIDE — The Glide volleyball team had no trouble with Lakeview on Thursday, winning the Southern Cascade League match in straight sets.
Scores were 25-8, 25-12, 25-11.
Kylie Anderson finished with five kills, five digs and five aces for the Wildcats (7-9, 5-2 SCL). Ruby Livingston had five kills and Lily Ranger added 10 aces and seven assists.
"We served well and were strong at the net," Glide coach Stephanie Furlong said.
Glide will play in the Western Christian Tournament on Saturday in Salem before traveling to Illinois Valley Tuesday.
