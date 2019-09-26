MERRILL — The Glide volleyball team handed Lost River a loss in three sets on Thursday in a Southern Cascade League match.
Scores were 25-21, 25-15, 25-22.
Ruby Livingston had 11 kills and eight digs for the Wildcats (6-9, 4-2 SCL). Krystan Markillie made 11 digs, Kylie Anderson had six kills, Lily Ranger contributed 15 assists, McKynzie Swain chipped in 11 assists, freshman Teagan Triplett had eight kills, seven digs and five aces and Zoe Parazoo added seven kills, nine digs and five aces.
"Probably our best performance of the season," Glide coach Stephanie Furlong said.
The Wildcats will host Lakeview on Oct. 3.
