LAKEVIEW — The Glide volleyball team opened Southern Cascade League play on Tuesday with a win over Lakeview in straight sets.
Scores were 25-20, 25-22, 25-20.
Lily Ranger had 15 assists and eight aces for the Wildcats (2-7, 1-0 SCL). McKynzie Swain contributed 20 assists, Ruby Livingston added seven kills and Zoe Parazoo made 10 digs.
"I didn't know what to expect. Long road trip, but it turned out well," Glide coach Stephanie Furlong said. "I'm happy with the way we performed."
The Wildcats will host Illinois Valley Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.