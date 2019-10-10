GLIDE — The Glide Wildcats didn't play their most inspired match, but still got the job done nonetheless against the Rogue River Chieftains in a Southern Cascade League volleyball contest on Thursday night.
Scores were 25-19, 25-23, 25-19.
Ruby Livingston had eight kills and seven digs for the Wildcats (9-10, 7-2 SCL). Lily Ranger had 13 assists and Kylie Anderson added six kills and three aces.
Glide travels to league-leading Bonanza (14-4, 8-0) on Tuesday.
