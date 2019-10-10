OAKLAND — The Oakland volleyball team battled and battled, but lost its Central Valley Conference match to Jefferson in five sets on Thursday night at the Nut House.
Scores were 24-26, 25-20, 25-15, 23-25, 15-10.
Taylor Yard finished with 11 kills and six blocks for the Oakers (5-11, 2-8 CVC), who fell to the Lions in five sets in Jefferson earlier this season. Aubry Brownson had 22 assists and Cassidy Bragg made 15 digs.
Oakland travels to Halsey on Tuesday to meet Central Linn.
