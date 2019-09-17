JEFFERSON — Oakland dropped a Central Valley Conference volleyball match to Jefferson in five sets on Tuesday night.
Scores were 20-25, 25-17, 28-30, 25-17, 15-6.
Gabby Parnell led the Oakers (2-5, 1-2 CVC) with six kills. Jolyn Vogel-Hunt contributed 12 digs.
Oakland will host Central Linn of Halsey Thursday at the Nut House.
