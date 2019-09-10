MONROE — The Oakland volleyball team dropped a hard-fought match to Monroe in five sets on Tuesday in its Central Valley Conference opener.
Scores were 25-16, 25-12, 21-25, 19-25, 15-12.
Aubrey Templeton finished with eight kills for the Oakers (1-4, 0-1 CVC). Taylor Yard had seven kills and six blocks, while Aubry Brownson contributed 22 assists.
"It was a really good match," Oakland coach Katelyn Hamilton said. "We did a better job with teamwork and talking (in the third and fourth sets) and started trusting each other. We would've liked to win, but I was really happy with the effort."
The Oakers will host Oakridge Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.