DAYS CREEK — Moriah Michaels and Joleen Crume are ready for their biggest tournament of the prep volleyball season.
The 17-year-old seniors will lead the Days Creek Charter School volleyball team into the OSAA Class 1A tournament on Friday at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.
The second-seeded Wolves (27-2) carry a 17-match winning streak into the eight-team tourney. Days Creek meets No. 10 Perrydale (28-7) at 10 a.m. in a quarterfinal contest.
Michaels and Crume, the only seniors on the team, will be playing in their fourth state tournaments. The Wolves have gone 0-2 in each of the last three tournaments, so there’s plenty of motivation burning inside of these two.
“We can compete with anybody in the state when we play to our ability,” said Michaels, who’s a 5-foot-7 outside hitter/defensive specialist. “It’s all mental toughness ... it all comes down to who has the most mental toughness out there.
“We’ve been to a lot of good, competitive tournaments this season and have been able to compete with a lot of top 10 teams. It shows us if we really want it that bad we can get it. Our one goal, is bringing home that trophy.”
Crume, a 5-9 middle blocker, spoke in a similar frame of mind.
“I think we’re going to come out firing and are going to play hard and play with a lot of heart,” Crume said. “We’re pretty motivated. We really want to go far this year, especially because it’s our senior year.”
The Wolves, under first-year head coach Gloria Kruzic, went unbeaten in Skyline League play, won the league tournament and defeated Joseph in straight sets last Saturday in a second-round playoff match at home to advance to the final eight.
Michaels and Crume — as they have all season — came through with big performances in the victory over Joseph. Michaels finished with nine kills and 11 digs, while Crume had 14 kills and nine digs.
“Our love for each other,” replied Michaels, when asked what was the key to the team’s success. “It’s the chemistry we have. Wanting to achieve the same goal and being bought in to that.”
“We’re really successful because throughout the year we’ve gotten more mentally tough and are more confident in ourselves,” Crume added. “It feels like a really good chemistry throughout the whole team. We have a good bond.”
Michaels and Crume both praised Kruzic for carrying on the program’s winning culture started by Ron Dunn, who retired after 36 years as head coach. Dunn coached the Wolves to four state championships and two state runner-up finishes.
“She’s been coaching so long with Mr. Dunn. She transitioned from what he brought to the team and glided right into this year,” Michaels said. “There haven’t been any issues. It’s just been a smooth, really nice year.”
“We miss Mr. Dunn, but Gloria and Rachel (Matchett, assistant coach) have done a really good job,” Crume said. “They have the same philosophy and teach us the same stuff.”
Michaels, the daughter of Troy and Holly Michaels, and Crume, the daughter of Matthew and Sarah Crume, are both three-sport athletes and honor students.
They’re both all-league players in basketball — Joleen’s father is Days Creek’s head coach — and during the spring Michaels excels in track and field and Crume plays softball.
“(My favorite sport is) whatever season it is,” Michaels said. “I want to put my mind and focus on goals for that one season and look forward to the next one.”
Michaels is looking at majoring in Agribusiness at Utah State University after high school. Crume is planning to attend Umpqua Community College for its nursing program.
"They're both really sweet girls. Really easy to coach," Kruzic said. "They're the type of girls who are definitely competitive and push themselves, but they also have a lot of fun. I'm really going to miss them and they'll go far in life."
The Perrydale-Days Creek winner will face the winner between No. 11 Crosshill Christian (25-5) and No. 3 St. Paul (26-5) in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Friday.
The other quarterfinal matches have No. 9 Damascus Christian (27-3) against No. 1 Powder Valley (32-1) and No. 5 Rogue Valley Adventist (18-3) versus Country Christian (24-10).
The championship match is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday.
