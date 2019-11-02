MT. ANGEL — The 16th-seeded Glide Wildcats were no match for the No. 1 Kennedy Trojans on Saturday afternoon, losing in straight sets in a Class 2A volleyball playoff contest.
Scores were 25-8, 25-5, 25-10.
The Trojans (30-1) will meet No. 8 Bonanza (21-4) at 8 a.m. on Friday in the quarterfinals of the state tournament at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.
It was a successful season for the young Wildcats (12-13), who lose only two seniors — Zoe Parazoo and Krystan Markillie.
