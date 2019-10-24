DRAIN — North Douglas advanced to the final day of the Skyline League district volleyball tournament on Thursday night with a win over Umpqua Valley Christian in straight sets.
Scores were 25-10, 25-10, 25-22.
Nicki Derrick finished with six kills and six aces for the Warriors (20-8), who finished second behind Days Creek in the North Division during the regular season. Natalie Draeger and freshman Brooklyn Williams each had six kills and Samantha MacDowell made 10 digs.
Layla Pappas had five kills, 10 assists and seven digs for the Monarchs (7-11), who saw their season come to an end. Gianna Landes contributed four kills and Tylie Bendele and Tiffany Smith both added seven digs.
UVC earlier eliminated Riddle (10-14) in straight sets, winning 25-16, 25-18, 25-14.
North Douglas will face Camas Valley (17-4), the South Division champion, at 11 a.m. Saturday in a semifinal at Umpqua Valley Christian in Dixonville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.