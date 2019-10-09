ELKTON — The North Douglas volleyball team remained in contention for at least a share of the Skyline League North title on Tuesday night with a win over Elkton in straight sets at Grimsrud Gym.
Scores were 25-17, 26-24, 25-16.
Rilie-Jo Olds led the Warriors (16-6, 9-1 North) with 10 kills. Halli Vaughn had seven kills, Nicki Derrick chipped in five aces and Samantha MacDowell made 10 digs.
Samantha McCall had six kills for the Elks (8-7, 7-4). Kieryn Carnes contributed 12 digs, four aces and three assists, Sadie Olson made eight digs and Natasha Shepherd chipped in six assists.
North Douglas hosts Riddle on Thursday. Elkton hosts Camas Valley Saturday.
