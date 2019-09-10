GRANTS PASS — North Douglas picked up a Skyline League volleyball win on the road Tuesday, defeating New Hope Christian in straight sets.

Scores were 25-18, 25-11, 25-13.

Nicki Derrick had six kills for the Warriors (7-3, 2-0 Skyline North). Halli Vaughn contributed four kills, Bailey Holcomb chipped in four aces and Rilie-Jo Olds added six aces.

North Douglas visits Yoncalla Thursday.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.