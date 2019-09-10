GRANTS PASS — North Douglas picked up a Skyline League volleyball win on the road Tuesday, defeating New Hope Christian in straight sets.
Scores were 25-18, 25-11, 25-13.
Nicki Derrick had six kills for the Warriors (7-3, 2-0 Skyline North). Halli Vaughn contributed four kills, Bailey Holcomb chipped in four aces and Rilie-Jo Olds added six aces.
North Douglas visits Yoncalla Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.