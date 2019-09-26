PORT ORFORD — The North Douglas volleyball team defeated Pacific in straight sets on Thursday in a Skyline League match.
Scores were 25-18, 25-9, 25-10.
Halli Vaughn and Natalie Draeger each finished with 10 kills for the Warriors (11-4, 6-1 North). Samantha MacDowell added nine digs and five aces.
North Douglas will play in the McKenzie RPI Tournament on Saturday.
