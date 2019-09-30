BLUE RIVER — The North Douglas volleyball team finished 2-2 in the McKenzie RPI Tournament on Saturday, losing to Damascus Christian in straight sets in the consolation final.
Scores were 25-14, 25-19, 25-18.
Earlier, the Warriors (13-6, 6-1 Skyline North) defeated Damascus Christian 26-24, 25-15; lost to Days Creek 25-16, 25-20; and beat Reedsport 19-25, 25-14, 15-12.
Halli Vaughn finished with 22 kills on the day for North Douglas. Rilie-Jo Olds had 15 kills, Cydni Dill served four aces and Samantha MacDowell made 34 digs.
The Warriors, who are No. 6 in the OSAAtoday Class 1A coaches' poll and No. 6 in the power rankings, return to league play Tuesday at home against Camas Valley.
