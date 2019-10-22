MARCOLA — The North Douglas volleyball team lost to Mohawk in five sets on Tuesday in a nonleague match.
Scores were 20-25, 25-23, 26-24, 13-25, 21-19.
The Warriors dropped to 19-8 on the season. No individual statistics were provided by North Douglas.
N.D. will host the first round of the Skyline League district tournament on Thursday.
