MEDFORD — The 12th-seeded North Douglas volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday night with a loss to No. 5 Rogue Valley Adventist in five sets in a Class 1A second-round playoff match.
Scores were 22-25, 25-20, 25-19, 19-25, 18-16.
Rogue Valley (18-3) advances to a quarterfinal match against No. 4 Country Christian, a winner over No. 13 Central Christian in five sets, at 8 a.m. on Friday at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.
No individual statistics were provided by North Douglas.
The Warriors (22-10) finished second in the Skyline League North during the regular season and lost to Days Creek in the league tournament final.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.