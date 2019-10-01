DRAIN — North Douglas stayed on the heels of Days Creek in the Skyline League North volleyball race with a win over Camas Valley in straight sets on Tuesday night.
Scores were 25-16, 25-23, 25-10.
The Warriors, No. 6 in the OSAAtoday Class 1A coaches' poll, improved to 14-6 on the season and 7-1 in the North. The Hornets, who lead the South, dropped to 10-3 and 7-2.
Halli Vaughn finished with nine kills for North Douglas. Nicki Derrick contributed five kills, freshman Brooklyn Williams had six aces, Cydni Dill chipped in five aces and Samantha MacDowell made six digs.
"It was team night. We had all the younger kids here and it was a good, loud crowd and that helped us out," North Douglas first-year coach Emily Reed said. "We hit so much better tonight and our defense was better."
Camas Valley got three kills and two blocks from Hailey Holmgren, four kills from Joy DeRoss and four kills and two blocks from Clara DeRoss.
The Warriors play at Glendale Thursday, while the Hornets host Riddle.
