DRAIN — The North Douglas volleyball team knocked Elkton out of first place in the Skyline League North race on Tuesday with a win in straight sets.
Scores were 25-13, 25-11, 26-24.
Natalie Draeger had five kills for the Warriors (9-3, 4-0 North), who took over first in their first home match of the season. Freshman Brooklyn Williams and Nicki Derrick each contributed five aces and four kills, Rilie-Jo Olds chipped in four kills and Samantha MacDowell made 11 digs.
Aspyn Luzier had five kills, while Kieryn Carnes added eight digs and six assists for the Elks (5-2, 4-1).
"It was a great win for us," N.D. coach Emily Reed said. "Our cohesiveness has clicked."
North Douglas will travel to Days Creek Thursday and Elkton will visit Riddle. Days Creek was No. 4 and North Douglas No. 5 in last week's OSAAtoday 1A coaches' poll.
