GLENDALE — North Douglas rolled to a 25-10, 25-11, 25-11 victory over Glendale on Thursday night in a Skyline League volleyball match.
Freshman Brooklyn Williams had five kills for the Warriors (15-6, 8-1 North), who are No 6 in the Class 1A coaches' poll. Rilie-Jo Olds contributed four kills, Danika Brannon chipped in three kills and Samantha MacDowell made four digs.
The Pirates (1-12, 0-9 South) reported no individual statistics.
North Douglas, which is a half-game behind Days Creek in the league race, visits Elkton Tuesday. Glendale plays at New Hope Christian Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.