DRAIN — The North Douglas volleyball team opened the Class 1A playoffs on Wednesday night with a victory over McKenzie in straight sets.
Scores were 25-18, 25-7, 25-19.
Nicki Derrick finished with six kills and Halli Vaughn had five kills for the Warriors (22-9). Rilie-Jo Olds contributed five aces and Samantha MacDowell chipped in eight digs and four aces.
"We had a nice, loud crowd tonight. The girls played steady and calm," N.D. coach Emily Reed said. "We served really tough."
North Douglas will travel to Medford on Saturday to meet fifth-seeded Rogue Valley Adventist (17-3) in the second round, with a state tournament berth on the line. Match time will be determined Thursday.
