DIXONVILLE — The North Douglas volleyball team opened Skyline League play on Thursday night with a 25-16, 25-20, 25-19 victory over Umpqua Valley Christian.
Halli Vaughn and Natalie Draeger each had five kills, and Nicki Derrick contributed 10 aces for the Warriors (4-2, 1-0 North).
Layla Pappas finished with nine assists, five kills and five aces for the Monarchs (1-1, 0-1). Gianna Landes made seven digs and Tylie Bendele added six kills.
North Douglas will play in the Les Schwab Invitational Saturday in Reedsport. UVC will host Days Creek Tuesday.
