DRAIN — The North Douglas volleyball team handed Riddle a Skyline League loss in straight sets on Thursday night.
Scores were 25-7, 25-12, 25-13.
Nicki Derrick had 10 aces for the Warriors (17-6, 10-1 North). Rilie-Jo Olds contributed six kills, freshman Brooklyn Williams chipped in five kills and Samantha MacDowell made three digs.
The Irish (8-10, 6-5 South) host Pacific and New Hope Christian Saturday. North Douglas hosts Powers and Yoncalla Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.