DRAIN — North Douglas handed Umpqua Valley Christian a loss in straight sets on Tuesday night in a Skyline League North volleyball match.
Scores were 25-13, 25-12, 25-14.
Natalie Draeger finished with seven kills for the Warriors (10-4, 5-1 North). Nicki Derrick had five kills and six aces, Rilie-Jo Olds contributed seven aces and Samantha MacDowell made nine digs.
Layla Pappas had 11 digs for the Monarchs (4-6, 2-5).
North Douglas travels to Pacific Thursday and UVC is at Powers.
