YONCALLA — The North Douglas volleyball team defeated Yoncalla on Thursday in a Skyline League North match at Duncan Court.
Set scores were 25-16, 25-7, 25-16.
Halli Vaughn finished with nine kills and freshman Brooklyn Williams added seven kills for the Warriors (8-3, 3-0 North). Samantha MacDowell contributed 13 digs and five aces.
The Eagles (2-5, 0-3) reported no individual statistics.
"We finally played relaxed. We just played volleyball," North Douglas first-year coach Emily Reed said. "That's the best we've played all season."
North Douglas will host Elkton Tuesday. Yoncalla is at home Friday for a nonleague contest with Prospect.
