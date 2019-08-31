MOLALLA — The North Douglas volleyball team won two of three matches on Friday during the final day of the 1A Season Preview tournament hosted by Country Christian.
The Warriors (3-2) lost to Powder Valley 25-12, 25-12; defeated Joseph 25-22, 28-26; and beat Crane in three sets. Scores of that match weren't available.
